Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a black Jaguar sedan crashed into a tree in the centre median on 72 Avenue in Surrey on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

Dramatic single-vehicle crash in Surrey sends driver to hospital in critical condition

Man ejected from vehicle after it slams into centre median tree on 72 Avenue

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being ejected from his car after it struck a centre median and tree in Newton on Thursday (March 23)

Police say that around midnight a black Jaguar sedan was travelling west on 72 Avenue at high speeds when the crash happened. Police say the driver lost control and smashed into a tree in the centre median. No other vehicles were involved.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the force of the crash ejected the driver and caused the sedan to roll over. The engine block was lodged against another tree.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images

Police closed 72nd Avenue from 132nd Street to 130th Street. They have asked motorists to avoid the area.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area between 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
car crashSurrey

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a black Jaguar sedan crashed into a tree in the centre median on 72 Avenue in Surrey on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
