VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey collision involving pedestrian

A serious collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian shut down the busy intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard Tuesday afternoon (March 29).

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident happened just before at 4:30 p.m., at the height of the afternoon rush hour, and sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the serious nature of the collision, the public is asked to avoid the area while police carry out their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

