A lifeboat that dropped from a ship in English Bay in December 2020, injuring two crew members, is seen moored in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into the accident. The report says the crewmembers were seriously hurt when they fell 14 metres to the water after slings holding up the boat released. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board of Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**

A lifeboat that dropped from a ship in English Bay in December 2020, injuring two crew members, is seen moored in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into the accident. The report says the crewmembers were seriously hurt when they fell 14 metres to the water after slings holding up the boat released. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board of Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Lifeboat accident in Vancouver’s English Bay linked to failed hardware, sling: TSB

Crew members were not buckled in and were seriously hurt when the slings released

The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into an accident involving a lifeboat that dropped from a ship moored in Vancouver’s English Bay, injuring two crew members.

The board’s report says two crew members from the bulk carrier Blue Bosporus were in the lifeboat as part of a free-fall lifeboat drill conducted in December 2020.

They were not buckled in and were seriously hurt when the slings released and the lifeboat plunged 14 metres to the water.

The report says hardware on the slings around the lifeboat had weakened over time and the slings were attached to the bulk carrier in a way that concentrated the load on the lifeboat’s rear sling.

The probe also found that there were no orders for a regular review of the slings even though the crew conducted ongoing maintenance of the lifeboats and launching equipment.

The board says the ship’s owner, Apollonia Lines S.A., has replaced the failed equipment, load tested and certified the slings and brackets, and has issued companywide orders for inspections of lifeboats, their related equipment and for lifeboat drills.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people rescued after falling from lifeboat at Ogden Point

Transportation Safety Board

Previous story
Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work in Chilliwack
Next story
Petition launched to save Surrey farm from being developed for industrial use

Just Posted

Heppell’s Farm facility on 184 Street, just north of 48 Avenue, in South Surrey. The farm has started a petition to protect its land near 192 Street and 36 Avenue, which it leases from the federal government. (Google Streetview image)
Petition launched to save Surrey farm from being developed for industrial use

The Bee Beard Showcase is one of the Honeybee Festival’s most popular events. (Images courtesy Honeybee Centre)
Honeybee Festival returns in July

Grey skies couldn’t deter hundreds of people from coming out and celebrating the return of North Delta Family Day Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 21, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)
PHOTOS: Hundreds line the streets for return of North Delta Family Day

Clayton Heights Secondary student Anja Scholz received a scholarship and a recognition certificate from Sheryl Stuart, past-president of the Cloverdale Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary gives out $5,000 to students, charities