On December 1 at 4:40 p.m., a person came by the RCMP Detachment in Grand Forks to turn in some firearms and ammunition that they did not want. Also present was a realistic looking grenade. This grenade was immediately seized and safely secured and stored.

Live hand grenade turned into Grand Forks RCMP

On December 1, a person came by the RCMP Detachment in Grand Forks to turn in some firearms and ammunition that they did not want.

  • Dec. 6, 2022 9:21 a.m.
  • News

Grand Forks RCMP found themselves in possession of a live hand grenade last week.

On December 1 at 4:40 p.m., a person came by the RCMP Detachment in Grand Forks to turn in some firearms and ammunition that they did not want.

“Unfortunately, also present was a realistic looking grenade,” Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler. “This grenade was immediately seized and safely secured and stored.”

After a consultation with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) it was determined that the grenade appeared military and a referral was made to the Canadian Armed Forces, according to a release from the detachment.

After sending pictures to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EDO) of the Canadian military, they felt it was warranted for their attendance. On December 2 in the midafternoon, EDO members attended, confirmed that the grenade was in fact real and not inert.

The grenade was subsequently seized and disposed of.

“Often, when people are cleaning out a family members home they come across firearms and other weapons,” Peppler said. “These items should never be transported and brought to a detachment, rather call the police to report this and an officer will attend and seize these items.

“This was a potentially scary incident in what was later confirmed to be a live grenade brought to the detachment. We are trained to treat all firearms and other weapons as live, and this is a good example as to why we do that.”

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
Most unused COVID-19 vaccines will expire at the end of the year: auditor general

Just Posted

Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver, left, and forward Jake Bongo will be going to the BC Hockey League’s 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament Jan. 21 in Penticton. (Photos: surreyeagles.ca)
Surrey Eagles all-stars Bongo, Pulver help hockey team soar at opposite ends of the rink

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds player Torian Lee in action during a previous game. (contributed photo)
Border battle Friday as Semiahmoo Thunderbirds host Washington team

The Bright Walk in White Rock happens Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park Plaza. (contributed photo)
Holiday sail pasts and Bright Walk in White Rock coming up on Peninsula

A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Delta Mayor George Harvie describes the response to heavy snowfall in the region last week as a “recent failure of provincial highway winter maintenance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Delta mayor calls for review of snow alerts after winter maintenance ‘failure’