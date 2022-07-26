‘Long weekend heroes’ needed in Surrey to donate blood and plasma

‘We need more than 100,000 new donors in Canada this year to keep up with demand’

This August long weekend, Canadian Blood Services says it has more than 400 appointments to fill at its Guildford-area clinic, 15285 101 Ave., unit C2.

Donors are needed to book and keep appointments to donate blood, platelets and plasma, the organization asks.

“We know summer is short in Canada and everyone is eager to soak up sun and fun, but let’s not forget about the many hospital patients who rely on donors for lifesaving treatments,” the CBS says in a news release.

“Although one in two Canadians are eligible to donate, only one in 81 does. Be someone’s hero by taking an hour of time to book and keep an appointment to donate over the long weekend and help ensure patients’ needs continue to be met.”

Donations are encouraged at the Guildford clinic at the following times:

Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30

In June, Canadian Blood Services said that during the pandemic the number of regular donors had decreased by 31,000, resulting in the smallest donor base in a decade. Following an appeal for help, June 2022 was the third highest month for welcoming new donors since the start of the pandemic.

“We are grateful for those donors, but many more are needed to support patients now and in the future, especially with the unpredictability of the pandemic. We need more than 100,000 new donors in Canada this year to keep up with demand.”

Book a donation appointment on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

