Low-flying helicopter to inspect pipeline from White Rock skies

A low-flying helicopter will be buzzing periodically over White Rock in the coming weeks, but city officials say the choppers are both temporary and permitted.
In a tweet Wednesday (April 19), city officials advised that the activity is anticipated for May 1 to June 15, under special authorization by Transport Canada.
“This is a part of FortisBC’s annual high-pressure gas lines inspection,” the tweet states.
According to information posted to fortisbc.com, Talon Helicopters “will pass through communities across BC, starting on Vancouver Island and ending in Fort Nelson.”
The low-level permission enables inspection of lines that previously had to be inspected by foot, project details explain.
“Flight time over a single area will be minimal,” and the flight schedule is weather and wildfire dependent, site information continues.
For more information, call 1-888-224-2710 or email gas.customerservice@fortisbc.com
