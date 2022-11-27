Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting is preparing for winter driving conditions with a chilly, potentially snowy forecast on the way. (file photo)

Lower Mainland commuters urged to be ready for winter driving conditions

Mainroad preparing for potentially snowy, icy conditions on Port Mann, Alex Fraser bridges

With colder weather expected this week, Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting is preparing to combat ice and snow.

Mainroad operations have deployed crews and resources to the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges for snow and ice control operations, a release from the contractor said.

“Starting this weekend and through the next week, drivers should be prepared for intermittent lane closures subject to weather conditions.”

Commuters can expect lane closures on BC Highway 1 on the Port Mann (east and westbound) and “rolling slow lane closures in effect with possible full closure of the slow lane” north and westbound on BC Highway 91, the Alex Fraser.

READ ALSO: Winter tires are required on many B.C. routes between Oct. 1 and March 31

The release urged all drivers to driver with caution and to show respect for weather conditions and roadside crews.

Visit www.drivebc.ca for more information about current driving conditions in the province.

