Lower Mainland man in critical condition after shooting in Kelowna

The RCMP are asking for witness or people with dashcam footage to come forward

A shooting that is believed to be targeted took place on Tuesday night in Kelowna.

The RCMP received calls from Kelowna General Hospital at 10 p.m. on Aug. 2 about a Lower Mainland man with a gunshot wound. RCMP says he was taken to hospital by an unknown associate who is not known to police at this time. The man who was shot is well known to police and connected to criminal organizations. He is not expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting happened at the 1800-block of KLO Road.

“Incidents of this nature are concerning to say the least,” said Insp. Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP. “The police would like to assure the public that there is a team of dedicated resources assigned to this investigation and want to ensure that the public that the safety of the citizens of Kelowna remains our primary focus.”

RCMP is asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by calling 250-762-3300 or contacting Crimestoppers to remain anonymous here.

This shooting takes place almost exactly two years after a Lower Mainland man was shot in the McCulloch Road area in East Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna had Canada’s highest crime rate in 2021

READ MORE: Canadian Border Services Agency seize ‘ghost guns’ from 2 Okanagan homes

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaGas pricesKelownaRCMPShooting