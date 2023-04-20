Main bridge tower rises as crews push to build Pattullo replacement by 2024

Construction of the new Surrey-New West crossing is happening just north of the existing bridge

Work continues on the main tower of the Pattullo Bridge replacement on the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster. (Photo: twitter.com/pattulloproject)

Work to build the Pattullo Bridge replacement is more than halfway done, judging by timeframes given by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Preliminary in-river work began in February 2021, and the new toll-free bridge is scheduled to open in 2024 with four lanes expandable to six.

Crews are building the replacement bridge just north of the existing one, on the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster.

The existing span will remain in use until the new bridge is open to traffic. Once the new bridge is open, the existing structure will be removed nearly 90 years after it opened, in 1937.

The $1.377-billion project is overseen by Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp), a provincial Crown corporation.

Construction updates and project details are posted on the website and also on the social media channel of twitter.com/pattulloproject.

Construction continues at pier S2 in @CityofSurrey! In March, crews were preparing to pour the 4th concrete “lift” of the 2 columns at this pier. The third concrete lift is covered with the orange tarp, with the first two lifts visible beneath. pic.twitter.com/zefCmRgbXM — Pattullo Bridge Replacement (@pattulloproject) April 12, 2023

This month, work continues on the main bridge tower. Crews are working on the tower’s 33 “segment jumps,” according to a tweet. Each segment is five metres tall, and the completed tower will stand 167 metres.

In Surrey, construction is underway on all bridge foundations, and pile installation is underway for the Highway 17 off-ramp foundations, according to the project website. Upcoming activities include continued construction of the main bridge foundations and ongoing site preparation and road work along 112 Avenue and Highway 17.

The new bridge promises to provide “important improvements for everyone using the bridge, including people who are driving, cycling or walking, as well as communities on either side of the bridge,” the project website says.

Features include wider lanes separated by a centre median barrier, dedicated walking and cycling lanes (separated from traffic by a barrier on both sides of the bridge) and “better connections to, from and near the bridge.”

A drawing of the Pattullo Bridge replacement. (Image: pattullobridgereplacement.ca)

This year’s work will involve the realignment of Highway 17, Old Yale Road overpass construction, off-ramp construction, bridge deck girder installation, early work for bridge demolition, and 112 Avenue and King George Boulevard roadworks and multi-use path construction.

In February, Surrey council-in-committee heard a bridge-replacement update from Wendy Itagawa, the executive project director.

“Of note, and in light of the snow we experienced in December, the cables on the new bridge will not cross over any of the travelling lanes, which will help mitigate the risk of snow and ice potentially falling on the travelling lanes,” Itagawa told council.

“In addition, there will be a snow and ice removal system, from day one, on the new bridge that’s similar to the system on Port Mann whereby it’s deployed remotely.”

The project is being “delivered” under B.C.’s Community Benefits Agreement and the project workforce is provided by B.C. Infrastructure Benefits. Fraser Crossing Partners was awarded the contract to design and build the new bridge, which the province will own and maintain when complete.

with a file from Tom Zytaruk

