Major rock-scaling project taking place on Highway 1 near Hope

Drivers near Hope should expect more construction on Highway 1 over the next month. A major rock-scaling project is set to begin near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road — which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says will protect travellers from future rockfall.

The project, which is taking place on April 17, will require multiple daily short closures of the highway, in both directions, near Hunter Creek Road. According to MOTI, the work is estimated to take up to six weeks to complete.

“A wildfire in September 2022 consumed vegetation along the bluff that helped bind rocks together, creating an increased risk of rockfall. This work will mitigate that risk,” said MOTI in a press release. “The closures will result in delays for travellers of 20-35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues.”

Drivers can expect 10 closures, each day, from Monday to Saturday. Full highway closures will happen at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m. The exception to this are Friday afternoons, with the last closure being at 2 p.m.

No work will be done on Sundays and over the Victoria Day long weekend (May 19 to May 22).

A detour will be available via Highway 7 and signs, warning of Highway 1 delays, will be posted.

For updates, drivers are asked to visit www.DriveBC.ca

