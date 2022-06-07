Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Guildford

Man, 20, charged in Surrey shooting

Benjamin Sultan Sabetnia facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm

Surrey RCMP say a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in March.

Benjamin Sultan Sabetnia, of Coquitlam, is facing charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, robbery with a firearm and discharging firearm with intent, according to a release Cpl. Vanessa Munn Tuesday (June 7). He was charged on June 1.

Police say Sabetnia remains in custody and is awaiting his next court appearance.

It was on March 23, around 9:30 p.m., that police received “several calls” reporting shots fired in the 15200-block of Flamingo Place.

“A subsequent call was received reporting a male had been shot,” reads the release at the time.

“After the victim was shot, he fled the area in a vehicle.”

Munn said a 19-year-old victim was found at “an alternate location in Newton” and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This shooting took place within a residential neighbourhood in our community, causing grave concern to those who live in the area,” Munn.

“Investigators recognize the importance of following the evidence in each case, and identifying those responsible so they can be brought before the courts.


