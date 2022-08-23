Man, 33, in critical condition after being chased away from party and beaten

Surrey RCMP looking for three South Asian males after Monday morning assault

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being beaten by a group of South Asian males early Monday morning in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to a home in the 9000-block of 128 Street at about 1:12 a.m., where they found the victim lying in the driveway with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Police say they are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the victim being assaulted. Initial indications are that he had been attending a gathering in the area when he was chased away by a group of “male suspects” and assaulted.

The suspects, described as three South Asians, drove off in a vehicle, believed to be a silver four-door SUV.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

