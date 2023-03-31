Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision after two motorcycles crashed into the centre median on Fraser Highway in Surrey on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Clayton Heights

Man, 49, dead after fatal motorcycle accident Thursday in Surrey

Two motorcycle drivers slammed into centre median tree on Fraser Highway

A 49-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a center median in Clayton Heights on Thursday (March 30).

Police say around 6 p.m. two motorcycles were travelling east on Fraser Highway near 182 Street when the crash happened. Both riders lost control and smashed into the center median. The 49-year-old male was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other male motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to this collision,” stated Surrey RCMP in a release Thursday night.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images of the wreck.

Police closed Fraser Highway from 184 Street to Highway 15 and asked motorists to avoid the area. The road has been reopened.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area between 6:15 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

