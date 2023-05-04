Man, 55, dies in Aldergrove house fire

A 55-year-old man died in a house fire in the 5100-block of 264th Street in Aldergrove.
Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, May 3, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a house fire in Aldergrove near the highway overpass.
Russ Jenkins, Township deputy fire chief, said the fire started in the basement and there was “extensive damage” to the house.
“Our crews got there and knocked the fire down relatively quickly,” he said.
The fire was extinguished by 11:30 p.m.
One witness, who did not want to be named, estimated as many as 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Cpl. Craig van Herk, Langley RCMP spokesperson, said police are still investigating the cause of the man’s death and what started the fire.
Fire investigators and the RCMP were still on site Thursday morning, and the entrance to the property was behind police tape.
Occupants of the home are receiving public disaster assistance, Jenkins said.
.
Empty house
Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Township crews responded to reports of a fire in an abandoned house in the 7400-block 202A Street in the Willoughby neighbourhood.
The house was boarded and had no power.
Jenkins said the fire was suspicious.
“This one we knew had been an issue in the past, and we had it boarded up,” he said. “It’s suspicious in nature since there’s no power to the place.”
Six firefighters were on scene and had the fire extinguished by 9 p.m.
RCMP are investigating that site as well.
Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Breaking NewsFatal FireHouse fireLangleyLangley Township