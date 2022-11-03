(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Man arrested after vandalizing 19 cars in North Delta

Martael Plante of North Delta has been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000

A North Delta man has been arrested and charged after allegedly damaging 19 cars during a vandalism spree last weekend.

At about 8:50 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 29), Delta police responded a report of mischief in progress in the 8300 block of Scott Road, where officers found members of the public had restrained a man they had observed damaging several cars with scissors.

Crown counsel has since approved four charges of mischief under $5,000 against Martael Plante of North Delta.

According to a DPD press release, the follow-up investigation identified 19 cars between the 11700 block of 84th Avenue and the 8300 block of Scott Road that had been damaged during the vandalism spree, and police believe there may be even more victims.

“If your car was parked in the area of 84th Avenue and Scott Road on the evening of Oct. 29 and was vandalized, please contact the Delta Police,” Acting Insp. James Sandberg said in a press release. “Additionally, investigators are interested in any surveillance or dash camera video that may be of evidentiary value from this area during this incident.”

Victims or witnesses can contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference file number 2022-24566.

SEE ALSO: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaNorth DeltaPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fall budget update promises tax credits for clean electricity and hydrogen production

Just Posted

Surrey resident Hien Vo, recently won $500k from Lotto Max. (BCLC Photo)
Surrey resident wins $500K from Lotto Max, plans to pay off mortgage

One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)
$7.9M reno makes life ‘nicer for everybody’ at Surrey affordable-housing complex

Canadian military veteran Lorne Stoutenburg stands in the Cloverdale Legion. This year, he’ll march to Veterans’ Square as part of the Legion’s colour party for the first time. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Legion member served in Canadian military in the ’70s

Richmond “Dick” Deck is seen in his home in Langley. The 101-year-old WWII veteran and former POW will lay a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph this Remembrance Day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Former POW Richmond Deck spent several months in German prison camps