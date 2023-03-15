Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Man charged for having gun on him at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Citizen alerted security after seeing the man drop ammunition on the floor

A man with a gun was arrested Monday night (March 13) at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police responded around 11 p.m. to the emergency department after receiving a report that a man in the waiting room was believed to have a gun.

Walker said a citizen, also in the waiting room, alerted hospital security after seeing the man drop a round of ammunition on the floor.

Security contacted police and provided updates to arriving officers, who took the man into custody without incident. Officers searched the man and found a gun, Walker said.

ALSO SEE: Police seize numerous firearms and drugs from 6 B.C. homes

Jonathan Terrance MacDonald, 50, of Abbotsford has now been charged with two counts each of possessing a firearm without a licence and possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Walker said the APD has a close working relationship with ARH staff, “through a multi-layered approach to mitigate risks and ensure public safety for all those attending the hospital.”

According to the provincial court database, MacDonald has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm without a licence and was given a lifetime weapons ban in 2017.

He also has other convictions for theft, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching his probation.

ALSO SEE: Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeHospitalsPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian dairy plant becomes unlikely symbol of defiance for Ukrainian farmers
Next story
UPDATE: Missing senior man found safe in Surrey

Just Posted

White Rock homeowners have discovered they are on the hook for 20% of the damage repair bill (revised down from 30%, but still an amount more than $5,000) after a car crashed into their Thrift Avenue building on Dec. 3. (submitted photo)
Homeowners on the hook for thousands after car crashes into White Rock condo

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Surrey to get $11.4M from feds for ‘deeply, deeply’ affordable homes

Cpl. John Stables is looking out for distracted drivers during “Operation Hang Up” at 152 Street and Highway 10 on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Police are sending incorrect messaging of law, lawyer says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Missing senior man found safe in Surrey