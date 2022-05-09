Man charged with aggravated assault after woman assaulted in Whalley

A man is charged after woman assaulted in Whalley on May 5. (File photo)

Raymond Kellett, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats

Raymond Kellett, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats related to a woman being assaulted in Whalley during the early morning of May 5.

Kellett is being held in custody pending his next court appearance. Surrey Mounties responded to a call for help at 2:24 a.m. May 5 concerning a woman getting assaulted in the staircase of an underground parking lot in the 13500-block of Old Yale Road. Police said they received a report about a woman screaming and a fire alarm ringing.

Kellett was arrested on May 7.

“Initial indications are that this assault is linked to street level sex work,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag said. “The Surrey Women’s Centre’s SMART Van works closely with SVU and has been engaged to distribute information regarding this assault to their clients.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

