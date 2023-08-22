Man charged with trying to smuggle 3 guns across border in Abbotsford

A traveller from the United States has been charged with 10 weapons offences after trying to enter Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing earlier this year.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issued a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 22), saying that Andrew Case was en route to Alaska on May 6 when he was referred for a secondary inspection.
The CBSA said, during the search of Case’s vehicle, border services officers allegedly discovered three prohibited guns, as well as a silencer and two over-capacity magazines.
Case was arrested and, following an investigation, charges were laid Aug. 1 in Abbotsford provincial court, the release states.
Case has been charged with:
• six counts of possession of a firearm without a licence or registration;
• two counts of possession of an unauthorized non-firearm; and
• one count each of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present and making a false statement under the Customs Act.
Case is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.
vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
