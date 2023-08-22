The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized three guns, a silencer and two magazines in May 2023 from a U.S. traveller trying to enter Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing. (CBSA photo)

Man charged with trying to smuggle 3 guns across border in Abbotsford

Andrew Case, en route to Alaska in May, now charged with 10 offences

A traveller from the United States has been charged with 10 weapons offences after trying to enter Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing earlier this year.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issued a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 22), saying that Andrew Case was en route to Alaska on May 6 when he was referred for a secondary inspection.

The CBSA said, during the search of Case’s vehicle, border services officers allegedly discovered three prohibited guns, as well as a silencer and two over-capacity magazines.

Case was arrested and, following an investigation, charges were laid Aug. 1 in Abbotsford provincial court, the release states.

Case has been charged with:

• six counts of possession of a firearm without a licence or registration;

• two counts of possession of an unauthorized non-firearm; and

• one count each of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present and making a false statement under the Customs Act.

Case is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com


