Nanaimo RCMP are responding to an incident on Haliburton Street. A roadblock has been set up beginning at Woodhouse Street. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Man dead after RCMP shooting on central Vancouver Island

IIO investigating incident at Haliburton Street in Nanaimo

One man is dead after an RCMP-involved shooting on Vancouver Island Saturday (July 23).

In a press release, B.C. RCMP said it has notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. of the incident in Nanaimo, B.C. that involved a confrontation between a man and a woman on Haliburton Street, near Highview Terrace, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The IIO’s role is to investigate incidents where death or serious harm may have occurred due to action or inaction by police.

Police were called to the scene where a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the street and the man allegedly produced a weapon, said the press release.

“Shots were fired by police and the man was injured. B.C. Emergency Health Services attended, however despite all efforts, the man died at the scene,” the press release said. “No one else was injured.”

There was a heavy police presence on Haliburton Street and at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nanaimo RCMP closed off Haliburton Street at Woodhouse Street. Ambulances were seen exiting the roadblock at Woodhouse Street.

The road will be closed for an undetermined time as the investigation occurs.

The man has been identified and the couple knew each other, said the press release.

Video submitted to the News Bulletin showed numerous police vehicles and ambulances along the street.

The IIO had told the News Bulletin yesterday it is aware of an incident in Nanaimo, but said it couldn’t comment any further.

As this is an IIO investigation, police won’t be issuing any further comment, the press release stated.


