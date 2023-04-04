Firefighters worked to free the trapped driver. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

Vehicle was travelling north on King George Boulevard near Highway 10

One person is dead after a car veered off the road and crashed into the backyard of a home on King George Boulevard Monday (April 4).

Police say that around 8:07 p.m. the vehicle was driving north on King George Boulevard near Highway 10 when the crash happened.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, the force of the crash caused the car to flip, trapping the driver. Firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to free the driver. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed northbound King George Boulevard from Highway 10 and asked motorists to avoid the area. King George Boulevard going south is open.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area around 8:07 p.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


Surrey

