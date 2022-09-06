Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers, B.C.

An investigation by the B.C. Independent Investigations Office is underway

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man died inside a Smithers RCMP jail cell Sunday (Sept. 4).

A release from the IIO says the man was arrested Sept. 1 and remanded in custody in Smithers.

Three days later on Sunday night, a cell guard found the man in distress and called for medical assistance. Emergency Health Services responded and transported the man to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The IIO, B.C.’s civilian oversight agency for police, was notified shortly thereafter and commenced the investigation.

The agency is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward by calling toll-free 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The Interior News has been in contact with the family of the deceased man and is currently seeking confirmation of what transpired leading to his arrest and detention.

More to come.

