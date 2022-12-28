File photo: Tom Zytaruk

File photo: Tom Zytaruk

Man gets probation in Surrey cop ‘swarming’

Gurbakhash Singh Saini, 28, was also given a conditional discharge

Gurbakhash Singh Saini, 28, has been given a conditional discharge and 18 months probation for resisting and obstructing a Surrey Mountie in a Strawberry Hill parking lot in September.

The police officer activated his lights and sirens while extracting his unmarked car from a group of South Asian men who swarmed it in a west Newton parking lot near Party City and the movie theatre.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mountie activates lights, siren as car is swarmed

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties arrest man, trying to ID 2 others related to swarming of police car

At the time, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader that the Mountie had on Sept. 11 responded to a complaint from on-site security that a vehicle with an “extremely loud and disruptive exhaust system had been unnecessarily driving around the parking lot and causing a disturbance for the preceding three hours. One person was served a ticket, as well as a notice and order for a vehicle inspection.”

The officer’s car was surrounded after he served the ticket.

Saini was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 22 in Surrey provincial court.

Three men were arrested.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Betting open on which B.C. hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023
Next story
UPDATE: Missing person found

Just Posted

Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver stopped all 39 shots faced for a shutout win over Coquitlam Express at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: Garrett James via facebook.com/surreyeagles)
Battle of the best at the Nest in South Surrey Friday (Dec. 30)

Feeding birds in the winter can sometimes turn up surprises like this female Rose-breasted Grosbeak, spotted during a count in Walnut Grove, a very rare find for the Metro Vancouver area. Organizers of the annual bird count on Thursday, Dec. 29, are asking people with backyard feeders to add their numbers to the tally. (John Gordon/contributed photo)
Backyard bird counters from Langley, Surrey and White Rock will be busy Dec. 29

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Man gets probation in Surrey cop ‘swarming’

South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)
‘Precious memory’ found on South Surrey sidewalk