Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court and went on the run in B.C. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court and went on the run in B.C. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec nabbed on Vancouver Island

Fugitive was spotted by a member of the public in Parksville

A 39-year old man wanted on child pornography charges from Quebec has been arrested in Parksville.

The Oceanside RCMP received a report from the public on April 19 that a man believed to be wanted on an arrest warrant from Quebec was currently in Parksville.

Frontline Oceanside RCMP officers quickly located and arrested Jimmy Pieschke, who has been criminally charged in Quebec with making child pornography.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach council joins FCM call for more say at negotiation table

Thanks to information received from the public and partnerships with the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Division, the E Division RCMP Fugitive Return Program, and the BC Sheriff Service, Jimmy Pieschke was successfully arrested and is being held in custody to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court, says Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Pieschke pleaded guilty to possession, distribution and production of child pornography in Quebec but skipped his court date on Jan. 30, 2023, and went on the run in British Columbia.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Facebook

Breaking NewsParksvilleQuebecRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in Banff national park
Next story
First Vancouver police officer testifies in death of Myles Gray

Just Posted

Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey couple acquitted of terrorism hits snag in lawsuit against police

Toronto-based comedian/actor Gerry Dee will be in Surrey for a show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 27. (Submitted photo)
Mr. Dee on comedy, ‘Animal Control,’ coaching volleyball, his Leafs and coming back to Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke (left) and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight are introduced by South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce president Bill Brooks at the Mayors’ Business Round Table, held April 18 at Oceana PARC. Alex Browne photo.
White Rock, Surrey mayors pledge co-operation during Chamber event

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)
Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery