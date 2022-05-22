Man injured after shooting in Surrey home

Surrey RCMP are investigating the incident after a man was shot on Saturday

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a home on Saturday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man has been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries following gunfire in a home in Surrey.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot fired in a home at around 9:50 a.m. in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in the Whalley area. An injured male was found and taken to a hospital.

Officers remained on-scene to speak with neighbors and witnesses to get as much information as possible.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that his is an isolated incident,” reads a news release from Surrey RCMP on Saturday (May 21).

Anyone with information or dash cam footage around the area of Grosvenor Road between the 13600 and the 13900-block is asked to contact Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-72525.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of SurreyRCMPsurrey rcmp