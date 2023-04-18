New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street in the city’s downtown core April 18, 2023. (New Westminster Police)

Man injured in shooting in downtown New Westminster

Police say two suspects are in custody

New Westminster Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown core this afternoon.

Around noon Tuesday (April 18), police responded to a shooting in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street, which led to a “large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital,” according to a release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police say a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while two suspects are in custody.

The NWPD’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation, which is in the early stages.

Police are asking for any witnesses that haven’t yet spoken to officers to call 604-529-2430.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Shooting

