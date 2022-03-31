Man sent to hospital after attack by dog in North Delta

A man is being treated in hospital after he was bit by a loose dog in the 11500-block of 93rd Avenue in North Delta at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Google Street View image)

A man is being treated in hospital after he was bit by a loose dog in North Delta on Thursday afternoon (March 31).

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 11500-block of 93rd Avenue.

DPD media relations officer Acting Sgt. Leisa Schaefer confirmed one man was transported to hospital with wounds to his hand.

Schaefer said Delta animal control officers were able to corner the dog on a balcony, but it took some time until the owner arrived on scene. Once there, the owner muzzled and leashed the dog before handing it over to animal control.

“The dog is in the care and control of animal control at this point,” Schaefer said.

Though no official “hold and secure” was issued for nearby schools, children who were playing outside at Annieville Elementary school at the time were ushered back into the building as a precaution.

“Our [school liaison] officers had that all under control,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer did not know whether there had been any previous complaints involving the same dog.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out the city to ask if bylaw officers and/or animal control had been called to deal with the animal before.


