Noah Wishart pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for the random assault of a 70-year-old man on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook photo)

Man sentenced to 67 days for random attack of bus passenger, 70, in Abbotsford

Noah Wishart jumped out bus window and ran away after assaulting victim on Oct. 31, 2022

A man who assaulted a 70-year-old male passenger on a transit bus in Abbotsford last year has been sentenced to 67 days in jail and two years’ probation.

Noah Wishart, 30, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault related to the incident that occurred Oct. 31, 2022.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the bus was heading east just after 1 p.m. that day along George Ferguson Way into downtown Abbotsford.

As the bus came to a stop, Wishart stood up and randomly assaulted an elderly man who was having a conversation with another passenger, Walker said.

The bus driver immediately called for help. While police were en route, Wishart jumped out of the emergency exit window and ran away.

Walker said the victim was “extremely shaken but not seriously injured.”

He said officers were able to identify Wishart, track him down a few days later and arrest him.

“This incident is incredibly disturbing to have occurred within our community,” Walker said.

“The AbbyPD and BC Transit personnel continue to work together to ensure that the transit system within the Abbotsford area remains safe for the public. Fortunately, incidents like this are rare.”

According to the provincial court database, Wishart has several prior convictions for assault, theft, mischief and breaching his conditions, as well as for assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

