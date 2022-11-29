UPDATE: Man shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown during weapons call

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night (Nov. 28), while responding to a weapons call.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department responded to the intersection of Cambie and Cordova streets around 10 p.m., for a report that a man was threatening people with a weapon. VPD says witnesses told them the 23-year-old slapped a woman, assaulted a cyclist and tried to attack someone walking by Nester’s Market.

When police arrived, they confronted and fired shots at the man, striking him at least once. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in custody Wednesday.

Bystander video from the scene shows a person laying in the street and around a dozen officers standing around them.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating the incident to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved. The IIO is an independent agency tasked with investigating all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Editor’s Note: Metro Vancouver Transit Police originally reported that the man was 38 years old. They have since said he is in fact 23 years old. This story has been updated to reflect that fact.

