Man, who is prohibited from owning firearms, arrested with a loaded gun: Surrey RCMP

Police say they were called after a report of a verbal fight when one man reportedly pulled out a gun

Surrey RCMP say it is investigating after one man – who is prohibited from owning firearms – was arrested with a loaded gun in Whalley.

On May 5 at 6:49 p.m., police received a report of a verbal fight between two men near Grosvenor and Hilton roads, and one man reportedly pulled out a firearm during their exchange, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said officers “quickly arrived” in the area and found the two suspects,” who fled in separate directions.”

Surrey RCMP say officers chased the suspects and one of them “allegedly threw a loaded firearm into a bush as he was running from police.” He was taken into custody and the firearm was found.

Ghag said Jorden Leland-Weaver, 28, is facing several charges including: storage of a firearm contrary to regulation, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a firearm without licence and/or registration, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.


