A stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge home sent three individuals to hospital on Saturday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A stabbing incident at a Maple Ridge home sent three individuals to hospital on Saturday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge stabbing sends 3 people to hospital

The incident happened Saturday morning on Garden Street

After a hectic scene early Saturday morning in Maple Ridge that involved dozens of emergency vehicles gathered on Garden Street, it has now been revealed that multiple people are in hospital with stab wounds.

RELATED: 3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

Andy Watson, manager of media relations for BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), said that the call first came in at 1:27 a.m. on the morning of April 15 about an incident in the 12000-block of Garden Street.

“Three ambulances responded, and paramedics cared for and transported three patients to hospital, one of whom was in critical condition,” said Watson.

A stabbing incident at 12043 Garden Street sent three individuals to hospital on the morning of April 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The News has reached out to the Ridge Meadows RCMP for comment.

RELATED: Innocent people targeted in early-morning home invasion in Abbotsford

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple Ridgestabbing

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Innocent people targeted in early-morning home invasion in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station in the early hours of April 15, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus

One of the vehicles in Rogers’ medical convoy in eastern Ukraine gets stuck in the mud on a patient transport run. On the edge of a minefield, the medics and their military accompaniment had to be extremely careful. As they were preparing to leave, Rogers looked down and saw a tripwire (middle of image). (Photo submitted: Will Rogers)
Cloverdale paramedic starts ambitious fundraising initiative for Ukraine

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming (at podium) flanked by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn at Friday announcement in Surrey about rapid bus service. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
RapidBus coming to busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta