Zulu king and queen couple, Nicholls “Nick” Spears Sr. and Christy Lagarde Spears toast during the annual meeting of the courts ceremony on Lundi Gras in Kenner, La., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Zulu king and queen couple, Nicholls “Nick” Spears Sr. and Christy Lagarde Spears toast during the annual meeting of the courts ceremony on Lundi Gras in Kenner, La., Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Mardi Gras brings joy – but also worry over violent crime in New Orleans

Tuesday morning revelers were undeterred by violence that marred a glitzy weekend parade

New Orleans’ annual Carnival season entered its ebullient crescendo Tuesday with thousands of revelers gathering in the French Quarter and lining miles of parade routes in a citywide Mardi Gras celebration underpinned this year by violent crime concerns and political turmoil.

Celebrations began before dawn in some parts of the city. TV crews captured images of The North Side Skull and Bones gang — skeleton-costumed revelers — spreading out through the Treme area to awaken people for Mardi Gras. As the sun rose, peaking through breaks in the cloudy sky, parade watchers were already claiming spots along the St. Charles Avenue parade route. Barbecue smells wafted through the Central Business District.

Revelers were undeterred by violence that marred a glitzy weekend parade. Gunfire that broke out during a parade Sunday night left a teenager dead and four others injured, including a 4-year-old girl. Police quickly arrested Mansour Mbodj, 21, for illegally carrying a weapon, then upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

Officials stressed Monday that the shooting was an isolated event.

“It’s discouraging, but it’s not going to stop me from coming,” said Roz Walker, 55. She and her friend Tracy Dunbar are Baton Rouge residents who were among the crowd awaiting the parades of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Rex Organization. They have been visiting New Orleans on Mardi Gras for decades.

“In our 40-plus years of coming to Mardi Gras we’ve never been involved in a situation at all,” she said.

First-time Mardi Gras participant Ken Traylor of Houston had heard about the shooting, but shrugged it off. “I just think you have to be careful with your surroundings,” he said. “Things happen nowadays everywhere.”

Crime has contributed to dissatisfaction with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She won reelection easily in 2021, but has suffered a myriad of political problems since, including criticism about crime, the slow pace of major street repairs and questions over her personal use of a city-owned French Quarter apartment.

A recall petition launched last year is nearing a Wednesday deadline. One of the organizers, Eileen Carter, said she believes the movement has enough signatures, but will make a last-minute push.

“We’re going to have people canvassing the parade routes,” Carter said. “That’s been really helpful to us.”

Fueling the political tumult: Cantrell was captured in a social media video gesturing with her middle-finger as a parade passed by a city reviewing stand over the weekend. What sparked the gesture was unclear. The mayor’s press office did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. A statement given to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate shed little light.

“Mardi Gras is a time where satire and jest are on full display,” spokesperson Gregory Joseph said in a prepared statement. “The city has been enjoying a safe and healthy Carnival,” the statement said, adding that the mayor was looking forward to continuing the celebration.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is the culmination of Carnival season, which officially begins each year on Jan. 6, the 12th day after Christmas, and closes with the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

New Orleans’ raucous celebration is the nation’s most well-known, but the holiday is also celebrated throughout much of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Mobile, Alabama, lays claim to the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the country.

—Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

New OrleansUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Helped me rejuvenate my soul:’ Inmates in Yellowknife learn trapping, outdoor skills
Next story
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Just Posted

White Rock deputy fire Chief Norm MacLeod travelled to Turkey with Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue, following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023. (Contributed photo)
‘Amazing’ resilience in Turkey: White Rock deputy fire chief

DJ Cash in net for Surrey Knights, eliminated from the 2023 PJHL playoffs following a pair of losses to Chilliwack Jets. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey Knights fall in ‘Survivor Series’ playoff but feel good about next season

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Brenda Locke at a press conference at city hall on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey draft budget ready for public review