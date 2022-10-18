Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Safe Surrey Coalition says McCallum won’t accept defeat at this point in time’

Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

RELATED: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

RELATED: Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

BC municipal electionElection Guide 2016

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school
Next story
BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor-elect Brenda Locke on election night. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey council a ‘whole new dynamic,’ Elford says

TransLink’s proposed route changes for the 531 bus in South Surrey. (TransLink graphic)
Feedback sought on potential South Surrey bus-route changes

rcmp
Charges laid in connection to Ocean Park robberies

A penalty kick at the new Pacific Futsal location in Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com/PACIFICFUTSALCANADA)
VIDEO: Surrey’s new indoor futsal facility opens as hub for ‘the little brother of soccer’