McDonald and Dixon not running for re-election, endorse Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate

Long-time councillor and school trustee both retiring from public office at the end of this term

Delta Coun. Bruce McDonald and Trustee Laura Dixon announced their retirement from public office on Tuesday, May 24, and endorsed Mayor George Harvie and his Achieving for Delta team of candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. (submitted photos)

Delta Coun. Bruce McDonald and school Trustee Laura Dixon are retiring from public office at the end of their current terms and throwing their support behind Mayor George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate of candidates.

McDonald and Dixon made their joint announcement Tuesday evening, timed to coincide with the announcement of Harvie’s full slate of candidates during a campaign event at Tsawwassen Springs.

“After a great deal of personal reflection and discussion with family and friends, I have decided to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in the coming election,” McDonald said in a press release. “I am proud to have been part of the careful development that has led to the continuing privileged status Delta has as a wonderful community to live, work and play.”

A strong community advocate with a deep knowledge of local issues, McDonald was first elected in 1988 and has served nine terms on council. Over the past 34 years he has worked on every municipal committee and commission, as well as served as Delta’s representative at Metro Vancouver on a number of occasions.

McDonald said he has been “incredibly impressed” with the way that Harvie has led the city since being elected mayor four years ago before “unreservedly” endorsing the full slate of Achieving for Delta council candidates.

“The next council will certainly face difficult challenges,” he said. “I believe there is no one more qualified to lead than George Harvie and his team.”

Dixon was first elected to Delta’s school board in 2008 and has served in a variety of positions, including as board chair, member of the Delta Council/Board of Education Liaison Committee, chair of the Metropolitan Branch of the British Columbia School Trustees Association, and chair of the BCSTA’a Mental Health Working Group. Dixon continues her service to the community through her work with Tsawwassen Rotary and as a board member with local non-profits.

“I came to this role 14 years ago with a passion for making sure students had every opportunity to thrive. I’m proud to leave now having achieved this goal and having advocated passionately for the work of our tremendous support staff, educators and leadership in Delta,” Dixon said in a press release.

Emphasizing the importance of succession planning, Dixon said she believes its time for new perspectives and representation on Delta school board.

“This team of trustee candidates is a real powerhouse,” Dixon said, speaking of Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate for school board.

“I have spent time with each one of these community leaders and I know they bring the skills and experience needed to ensure our young people have every opportunity to achieve their full potential. This diverse group of professionals is the most highly qualified group that we have ever seen offer to serve, and I urge Delta voters to spread the word and get out to vote for each one of these candidates.”

Harvie thanked McDonald and Dixon for their endorsements and years of public service.

“I want to sincerely thank Bruce McDonald and Laura Dixon for their endorsement of our team,” said Harvie.

“Coun. McDonald has been a force on Delta council for decades. His common-sense approach will be greatly missed in our next term,” Harvie said in a press release. “Laura Dixon has been a long-standing champion for children and a leader on the Delta school board. Laura’s legacy will be one of excellence in board governance and improved outcomes for students.”

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 15.

Read McDonald and Dixon’s full statements below…

Coun. Bruce McDonald:

“After a great deal of personal reflection and discussion with family and friends, I have decided to announce that I will not be seeking re-election in the coming election.

“First elected in December of 1988, I have for more than 30 years had the honour to work for the people of Delta on our city council.

“I am proud to have been part of the careful development that has led to the continuing privileged status Delta has as a wonderful community to live, work and play.

“Our services and facilities are second to none, we have no debt and our relationships with surrounding communities, other government levels and service groups are respectful and strong.

“Delta has a unique character, with three very special urban communities, 25,000 agricultural acres, a 7,000-acre protected bog and 61 kilometres of shoreline.

“I have been immensely impressed by the way Mayor Harvie and our staff dealt with the challenges we have faced in the last two years. The next council will certainly face difficult challenges and in that regard, I want to unreservedly endorse Mayor George Harvie and his Achieving for Delta team.

“I am confident that the new team with Mayor Harvie’s leadership will make Delta an even more wonderful place to live.”

Trustee Laura Dixon:

“I believe the foundation for the future for Delta lies with our young people and their education. I have spent time with each one of these community leaders and I know they bring the skills and experience needed to ensure our young people have every opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“This team is a real powerhouse! The school district has a strong vision for the future of education, but to make it come alive they must have forward-thinking leadership from people who are currently engaged in all areas of community life.

“This diverse group of professionals brings experience in finance, advocacy, parent leadership, educational leadership, community affairs, advanced education and mental health and wellness. Collectively, they are the most highly qualified group that we have ever seen offer to serve and I urge Delta voters to spread the word and to get out to vote for each one of these candidates.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal electionDeltaMunicipal election