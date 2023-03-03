B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing Surrey teen

Cannabis stores are not allowed to operate in Surrey, while Delta has five, White Rock has one, the Township of Langley has one and Maple Ridge has five. (Pixabay photo)
Could cannabis stores finally be coming to Surrey?

Surrey teen Robin Janjua, who died on Valentine’s Day, played hockey at Delta Hockey Academy this season.
RCMP investigate the sudden death of Surrey/Delta hockey player, 14

Harbhajan and Swarn Purba won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)
Surrey couple plans to pay off mortgage after winning $500,000

Pop-up banner image