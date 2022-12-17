Metro Vancouver could see snowfall and frigid windchill by Sunday evening (Dec. 17)

Windchill could drop to as low as minus 15 degrees

Crews are out preparing for the potential snowfall on Saturday night. (Photo: Mainroad Contracting)

The windchill by Sunday evening (Dec. 18) could drop to as low as minus 15 degrees in Metro Vancouver, stated Environment Canada in a release on Saturday morning (Dec. 17).

With the passage of the arctic front on Sunday, strong outflow winds will bring in cold arctic air and temperatures falling five to ten degrees below the seasonal average.

Metro Vancouver could also see two to four centimetres of snow starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday evening. Snowfall accumulations are mainly expected at higher elevations.

The winter weather is forecast to hit the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, according to the special weather statement issued before lunch on Dec. 16.

Recent modelling indicates total snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are likely for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway. The wind chill is expected to be minus 15 to 20 degrees in the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky region.

Mainroad Contracting has sent crews out in Metro Vancouver to pre-treat the roads in preparation for the snow. Intermittent lane closures will also be in effect for the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges as the ice and snow program is deployed. Check DriveBC for updates on the lane closures.

The City of Surrey also sent winter maintenance crews.

With snow in the forecast this weekend, our winter maintenance crews have been out all week, taking precautions to keep our roads safe. Here are a few tips: ⚫ Give snowplows plenty of room to work

⚫ Keep sidewalks clear

⚫ Report any snow-related issues Learn more: ❄⬇ pic.twitter.com/c2BYNvGkBn — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) December 15, 2022

TransLink has called in extra staff and is working closely with municipalities to ensure snow-clearing on priority transit routes.

DriveBC is reminding drivers to check road conditions here before heading out and prepare their vehicles for winter driving, as the weather can change quickly.

Surrey will update its snow plow tracker as the snow starts to fall.

-With files from Jennifer Feinberg



