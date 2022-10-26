Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at northwest B.C. gold mine suspended after ‘critical incident’ involving contractor

Newcrest Mining says an investigation is underway with no ongoing threat to mining personnel

Mining operations at the Brucejack gold mine in northwest B.C. have been suspended following a “critical incident” involving a contractor.

In a statement, parent company Newcrest Mining, which bought Brucejack last year, said a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Black Press Media has received unconfirmed reports of an accidental death at Brucejack and has reached out to Newcrest for confirmation.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities, the statement said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well being of the Brucejack team,” said Newcrest.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice and the Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location, the company said.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for a comment about safety inspection.

Brucejack is one of the highest grade operating gold mines in world. It is located 65 km north of Stewart in an area dubbed B.C.’s “Golden Triangle” on Tahltan First Nation territory.

READ ALSO: Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Atmospheric river set to dump up to 100mm of rain on B.C. North/Central Coast with high winds
Next story
Indigenous people to have greater control over child welfare under new B.C. legislation

Just Posted

Linda Annis, Surrey city councillor. (File photo)
Ever-busy Linda Annis says she’ll put experience as Surrey councillor to good use in 2nd term

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke, Annis want review done of Surrey council’s contentious Oct. 3 land use meeting

While the Semiahmoo Peninsula is often considered to be an affluent area, homelessness is still an important issue, and many residents live right on the poverty line. (File photo)
Time is now to address complex issue of homelessness in White Rock, South Surrey: advocates

A 53-year-old man from Surrey is in critical condition following a pedestrian-involved collision in the 11600-block of 96th Ave. in North Delta the evening of Oct. 24, 2022. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Pedestrian injured in North Delta collision

Pop-up banner image