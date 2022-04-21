Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been returned safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Hall said she’s “super happy” and a little anxious with her daughter’s homecoming, as she works to get things back to normal.

“But Violet is being her amazing, happy self,” said Hall. “She’s so much bigger now.”

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

RCMP

Previous story
‘You wanna die?’: Angry commuters drag ‘Save Old Growth’ protesters off B.C. highway

Just Posted

Surrey provincial courthouse, where Doug McCallum’s trial is set to be held. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

File photo
Police haven’t yet charged protesters who spat on media in February

People wait to board the 301 Brighouse bunch to Richmond at Newton Exchange on Friday, March 20, 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
TransLink wants to explore SkyTrain extension into Newton

Surrey-raised basketball player Sukhman Sandhu in action with UBC Thunderbirds. (Photo: Chuck Russell/UBC Athletics)
Surrey’s Sandhu shoots for pro career with Langley’s Bandits following U SPORTS basketball draft