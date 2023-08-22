MISSING: Gemina Mitchell was last seen on Aug. 15

26-year-old last seen in area of 13600-block of 94A Avenue

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26 year-old woman.

Gemina Mitchell was last seen in the area of the 13600-block of 94A Avenue on August 15. Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

Mitchell is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 115 pounds with blonde hair (may be dyed brown) and blue eyes.

“She is known to frequent the Whalley and Newton areas of Surrey,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in a news release Tuesday (Aug 22)

Police ask anyone with information about Mitchell to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



