Missing man last seen in the 9900-block of 116 St. in Surrey early Friday

Surrey RCMP asks for the public’s help to locate a missing 40-year old man, last seen in North Surrey.

Devon Breary was last seen this morning (Friday, April 8) at 1 a.m., in the 9900-block of 116 Street in Surrey.

“Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing as they have not been able to make contact with him. Devon is familiar with public transit and that is his primary mode of transportation.”

Devon is described as a Black male, 5’9” tall, heavy build with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating the missing man is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

