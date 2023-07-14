UPDATE: Missing sisters found safe

17-year-old and 19-year-old last seen in area of 14600 block of 80A Avenue

Update: “The Surrey RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 19 year old female and 17 year old female reported missing on July 13, 2023 have been located safe and sound” reads a RCMP release Friday (July 14)

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing sisters from this story, for privacy.

Original story: Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing females.

They were last seen at 12:00 p.m. in the area of the 14600 block of 80A Avenue on Thursday (July 13). Police say are family is concerned about their well-being.

Police ask anyone with information about the sisters to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



