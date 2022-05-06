Surrey RCMP are trying to located Braiyden Sobolewski. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck file photo)

Missing Surrey man last seen in Cloverdale

Police say family members haven’t seen Braiyden Sobolewski since January

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Cloverdale area in January.

Police say they received a missing-person’s report regarding Braiyden Sobolewski on April 29. Police and family are concerned for his well-being as they have not been able to make contact with him.

Sobolewski is described as a six-foot tall Caucasian male, with a medium build, green eyes and short brown hair. He has ties to both Surrey and Chilliwack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


Missing Surrey man last seen in Cloverdale
