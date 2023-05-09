UPDATE: Surrey Mounties locate missing woman

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha says woman has been found

UPDATE: Surrey Mounties say a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing in Whalley has been located.

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing woman from this story, for privacy.

Orginal story:

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 36 year-old woman.

She was last seen in the area of King George Boulevard and 96 Avenue at 7 a.m. on Sunday (May 7). Police say her family is concerned about her well-being.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five and 150 pounds with short blonde hair and hazel eyes. Surrey RCMP say she was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

She is known to frequent the area of King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about her to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Missing womanSurrey