Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 9, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento. Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 10, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento.

Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 9, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento. Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 10, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento.

Mission man charged with sexual assault on North Vancouver trail

Charges laid on 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento on March 12

A Mission man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman on a North Vancouver trail after a public tip led to his arrest.

Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento, 22, was arrested on March 11 and charged with one count of sexual assault the following day, according to a North Vancouver RCMP press release on March 12.

“We are confirming the arrest of a suspect in this investigation,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “We asked for your help, and you came through, and we want to say thank you.”

On Feb. 13, a woman was walking on the Varley Loop Trail in Lynn Canyon Park and crossing the foot bridge to Rice Lake Road when a six-foot-tall man groped her buttocks from behind, according to a public warning issued by police on Feb. 14.

Police released an image of the suspect to the public on March 10, asking for help to identify the suspect.

Subsequent tips led to Sacramento’s arrest, which occurred at a worksite in the South Poplar neighbourhood of Abbotsford.

“This is a great example of the power of the public and the police working together.”

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missionnorth vancouversexual assault

Previous story
City of Surrey named top diversity employer for fourth year in row

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Thunderbird guard Torian Lee leaps towards the basket with a pair of Burnaby South players in tow, during Saturday night’s 4A senior boys championship game at the Langley Events Centre. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre photo)
‘Tough finish’ for Elgin Park, Semiahmoo at B.C. boys basketball championships

Sumi Mototsune, right, with her sisters Teruko, left; Kanako, centre; and Haruye, front. Sumi, who was sent to an internment camp with her family, was one of Joan Parolin’s penpals. The two met at school in Surrey. (Submitted photo: UBC Library)
Online exhibit launches featuring wartime letters between Surrey student, Japanese Canadian friends

Elgin Park’s Cyus Harrison scored 29 points Friday, to lead his team to the senior boys 3A finals at BC School Sports High School Championships, which hit the court Saturday, 6 p.m. at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja/LEC photo)
Elgin Park, Semiahmoo to play in pair of B.C. basketball finals

A Surrey police officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Whalley early Wednesday evening. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Woman, 27, charged in Surrey Police Service officer stabbing