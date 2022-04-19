Mission RCMP arrest 2 suspects for allegedly bear macing home owner, stealing truck

A social media post suggesting there may have been an escaped prisoner from Mission Institution received nearly 90 comments that morning. Facebook photo.

A man and woman were arrested by Mission RCMP after an alleged home invasion early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on April 16, police were called to North Deroche Road by the victim, who said the two suspects had sprayed him in the face with bear mace, forced their way in and stole his truck, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

He said the truck, a 2010 Ford Ranger, was located heading west into Mission by patrol officers, who attempted a traffic stop but the suspects fled. The RCMP’s Air 1 Helicopter was called in to assist, as well as a K9 unit.

The suspects eventually parked the truck in a random residential driveway at the 8000 Block of Kimball St., and both suspects fled on foot, according to Raaflaub.

He said the woman suspect was arrested without incident, and the male suspect was located hiding nearby after he was tracked by a police dog and bitten.

The homeowner received medical care for minor injuries.

The only known link between the victim and the suspects, is the former claims he purchased some items off the woman six month prior, Raaflaub said.

He said that a raft of charges are being recommended to Crown Counsel: assault with a weapon, robbery, theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the events to contact the Mission RCMP.

A social media post suggesting there may have been an escaped prisoner from Mission Institution – which is just north from where the arrests were made – received nearly 90 comments that morning.

SEE ALSO: Home invasion by armed men in Mission, suspects still at large

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeMissionRCMP