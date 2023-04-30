The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More Albertans told to evacuate as fires threaten hamlets and rural residents

Strong winds and very dry fuel were the main reasons this wildfire spread so quickly

More Albertans are being told to evacuate, or to be ready to flee to safety at a moment’s notice, as multiple grass and brush fires grow in areas west and northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP on Sunday afternoon asked people living in a rural area southeast of Barrhead, Alta., between Township Road 592 and 594, and Range Road 15 and 24, to evacuate immediately as police assist local fire departments with an out-of-control fire.

Others residing within about three kilometres north of the area need to be on 15-minute “ready to leave” warning, police say.

About 90 kilometres southwest, a series of grass fires that prompted the evacuation of the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg as well as the Lobstick Resort late Saturday and early Sunday continue to burn out of control.

Parkland County says RCMP and Peace Officers are patrolling the evacuation area and maintaining site security.

The province says in a wildfire information update that additional firefighters and air tankers have been requested for a 330-hectare blaze burning about nine kilometres south of Evansburg, and that two fires burning north of Highway 16 on both sides of Highway 22 are now about 3,000 hectares combined.

“Last night, dozers were on the fire line building containment lines. Early this morning, firefighters used hand ignition techniques to burn off and remove some of the available fuel to re-enforce existing containment lines,” the update said about the fire burning north of Highway 16.

“Today, we will have additional heavy equipment and three helicopters assisting firefighters on the line. Both Yellowhead County and AB Wildfire will work together to contain the spread.”

The update noted strong winds and very dry fuel were the main reasons this wildfire spread so quickly. It reported that fire behaviour Sunday morning was quiet but was expected to increase near noon.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton man guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of 7-year-old girl
Next story
California man guilty of killing 3 after doorbell prank

Just Posted

Sheila’s Catering owners Brant Darling, left, and Wes Levesque are behind Charcuterie on the Pier, a fundraising event on Sept. 2, 2023 that will also attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board. (contributed photo)
Guinness World Record-breaking gastronomy coming to White Rock dock

Whalley Chiefs baseball club members on their “Walk-a-Thon” for Breast Cancer Canada on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Submitted photo)
PHOTOS: From ballpark to hospital, Whalley Chiefs wear pink for a special walk

(Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Several vehicles burn in carport fire at mixed-use building in Surrey

April is International Guitar Month. How much do you know about guitars and guitarists? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about guitars and guitarists?