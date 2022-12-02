A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

More snow and icy conditions coming for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

It will be ‘significantly less’ snow than last storm, 2 cm to 5 cm by Friday afternoon and overnight

More snow and slippery conditions could be on the way for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley Friday afternoon and evening, according to the special weather statement Dec. 2 from Environment Canada.

However there will likely be “significantly” less snowfall accumulation than earlier this week.

The Dec. 2 statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound (near Bowen Island), Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove, Southern Gulf Islands from the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Total snowfall accumulation will be two to five centimetres, according to the forecast, and higher amounts may be possible in local elevations.

Slippery conditions could result from snow with temperatures near freezing, and a risk of freezing rain. That could impact the evening commute.

It’s coming from a low pressure system on the south coast today.

“Snowfall accumulations will generally be light given precipitation rate, strength of the outflow winds and the humidity of the near surface atmospheric layer.”

The timing for the snow to start is likely to be during this afternoon’s commute and into the evening hours.

RELATED: Back to school Thursday for Fraser Valley

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormBreaking NewsFraser Valleylowermainland

Previous story
Canada should pause MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Next story
National security officials planning for 2023 ‘Freedom Convoy’ reboot: adviser to PM

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Courthouse. (File photo)
Surrey meth trafficker’s 15-year prison sentence upheld

File photo
Surrey, Richmond Mounties found not guilty of assault during arrest

A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and icy conditions coming for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

White Rock’s June Young is once again donating a substantial crop of crocheted toques to Surrey RCMP, for officers to keep handy for anyone they may encounter while on patrol who may be in need of some extra warmth this season. Toques shown here were crafted for men. (Contributed photo)
White Rock senior’s handcrafted toques bring ‘great joy’