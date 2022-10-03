Image: RCMP logo

Mother killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash near Trail

The accident occurred after a Ford pickup entered oncoming traffic and collided with the family’s car

A young mother has died following a two-car collision on the highway north of Trail Saturday night.

Sgt. Chad Badry of BC Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality to the Trail Times early Monday.

Upon arrival to the scene on Highway 22 near Oasis, police determined that a northbound Ford pickup (driving toward Castlegar) had entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old woman, was killed. Her four children, ages eight to 14, were injured.

The children’s injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to a Monday media release by BC Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford pickup meanwhile was not injured.

Everyone involved is from the local area.

BC Highway Patrol Nelson and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have assumed conduct of the investigation.

Driver impairment has been ruled out as a cause of this crash. Police are seeking witnesses, including any dashboard camera video of the pre-collision driving of the Ford pickup.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and cite file 2022-5332.

The emergency call of a motor vehicle collision came into first responders at Kootenay Boundary fire rescue minutes after 5 p.m., Oct. 1.

Captain Grant Tyson reported early Sunday morning that the jaws of life were used to extricate a critical patient from one of the vehicles.

In all, five people were taken to hospital by ambulance .

The crash happened on a straight stretch, near Hanna Drive on Highway 22.

The highway — a connector to Castlegar and beyond — was shutdown for over six hours.

