Mounties looking for man who allegedly performed ‘indecent acts’ in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP appealing to the public for information

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help after a man reportedly exposed and touched himself in Cloverdale.

The incident happened near a pathway by a townhouse complex in West Cloverdale, just north of Cloverdale Athletic Park.

“Surrey RCMP received a report that a man was masturbating in the pathway behind a townhouse complex located in the 6400-block of 168 Street,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release.

The incident happened Feb. 1 and witnesses said the man jumped a fence in the complex and went into the backyard of one of the townhouses. The man then allegedly shone a flashlight into the home to alert the residents. Once they were looking, the man shone the light on his exposed genitals.

SEE ALSO: Mounties seize tens of thousands of ‘potentially lethal’ doses of fentanyl in Cloverdale

“The man then fled the area using the footpath that runs behind residences parallel to 64 Avenue between 168 Street and 172 Street,” Munn added. (See yellow highlight in image above.)

She said the man is described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years old, clean-shaven, tall with a slim build. She added the suspect was wearing a two-tone jacket, jeans and runners with some reflective material.

Munn said police have reports of two other incidents of a similar nature occurring in the area in December, 2022.

“In speaking with local residents, it is possible that there are additional unreported incidents.”

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with info that could help in the investigation to call them at 604-599-0502.


