Mounties looking for missing woman

Surrey Mounties are asking for the public’s help to locate Samantha Sheepskin. (RCMP handout)

The 19-year-old woman “was reported missing after failing to make contact with family for several days,” Surrey RCMP said in a press release.

Sheepskin was last seen in Cloverdale on May 28 near the 17900-block of Colebrook Road.

“Family and police are concerned for her wellbeing as it is unusual for her to be out of contact with family,” the release said.

Sheepskin is described as an Indigenous female. She’s 5’3 and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

“She has tattoos of flames on the top of her right hand and a heart on her middle finger” (see image), the release said.

Mounties are asking anyone with info to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



