Mounties seize tens of thousands of ‘potentially lethal’ doses of fentanyl in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP busted alleged drug trafficking network

Surrey RCMP seized nearly 10 kgs of drugs in a raid last week in downtown Cloverdale.

Mounties executed a search warrant Jan. 26 at a business on the 5800-block of 176th Street and arrested four people as the culmination of an investigation that began last year.

The RCMP said tens of thousands of “potentially lethal” doses of fentanyl have now been taken off the streets.

“Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit (SCRU) started an investigation into drug trafficking in late 2022,” Cst. Sarbjit Sangha, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release. “The investigation led police to believe that a business was being used as a front for drug trafficking. Based on the information obtained through the investigation, SCRU obtained a search warrant.”

When police searched the business Jan. 26, four people were arrested for “possession for the purposes of trafficking a controlled substance.” All were later released.

Mounties seized: suspected fake Xanax – 2.1 kgs (estimate of 7,000 pills), suspected cocaine – 1.2 kgs (12,000 doses), suspected heroin – 380 grams (3,800 doses), suspected fentanyl – 800 grams (8,000 doses), suspected meth – 5 kgs (50,000 doses), suspected GHB – 400 grams, and $4,200 cash.

Sangha said Surrey RCMP will now examine all of the seized drugs as they complete their investigation. After that, they will prepare a report to crown counsel and recommend charges.

“This drug seizure is significant as not only has it disrupted a drug trafficking network, there are now over 73,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine off our streets,” said S/Sgt. Jag Saran of the SCRU. “We will continue to work alongside the property management company and City of Surrey Bylaws to address the issues pertaining to the business.”


